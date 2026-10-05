Rockville — Mary M. Schlangen, 85, passed away peacefully at Quiet Oaks Hospice House after a long battle with cancer on September 30, 2026.

Mary was born September 29, 1941, to Leo and Armella (Nistler) Ahles. She grew up on the family farm in Rockville. She married Thomas Ergen on July 7, 1960, at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rockville. Later she married Clifford Schlangen on February 11, 1994. She worked as a bookkeeper at Zapp Bank. She and her husband traveled to numerous countries on Habitat for Humanity mission trips. She was a longtime member of St. Anne's Christian Mothers and enjoyed spending time on Pleasant Lake.

She is survived by her children, Scott (Marlene) Ergen of Rockville, Steve (Tammy) Ergen of Kettle River and Terry (Kathy) Ergen of St. Cloud; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Thomas Ergen and Clifford Schlangen; infant daughter, Laurie Ann Ergen; grandchild, Michelle Schlangen; and siblings, Duane Ahles, Wanda Middendorf and Allen Ahles.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 8, and from 9:30 a.m. Friday, October 9, at St. Wendelin’s Mary Hall in Luxemburg. Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church. Burial will be private at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in Rockville.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

Read the full obituary: Mary M. Schlangen obituary