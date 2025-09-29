December 20, 1923 - September 27, 2025

Mary Meyer, 101 year old resident of Pierz, passed away at her home on Saturday, September 27. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, October 17 at 11:00 A.M at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls with Father Benjamin Kociemba and Father Ken Riedemann concelebrating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 16 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. with a time of sharing at 6:00 P.M. and from 9:00 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. on Friday, October 17 with a KC Prayer at 9:30 A.M. all visitation times will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. The burial will be held in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Little Falls.

A full and complete notice will follow.