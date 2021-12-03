Mary M. Spartz, 90, Watkins

July 22, 1931 - November 30, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 6, 2021 at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Spicer for Mary M. Spartz, age 90, who passed away Tuesday. Rev. Jerome Paulson will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:30 p.m. Sunday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley and one hour prior to the services Monday at the church in Spicer. Parish prayers will be at 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Mary Magdalene Klein Spartz was the fourth daughter and sixth child of John and Mae Marie (Staples) Friederichs born on July 22, 1931, in Breckenridge, MN. Upon graduation from Campbell, MN high school she attended nursing school at Glenwood Hills Hospital and went on to work as a nurse at the Willmar State Hospital in Willmar, MN. It was there that she met her first husband, Carl Klein. They were married on October 16, 1954 and built their home on Nest Lake near Spicer, MN where they raised their four children until Carl passed away of cancer on September 29, 1972. On Dec. 17, 1976 Mary married her present husband, Vernon Spartz. For many years they resided on a farm near New London, MN. In their retirement they moved to Eden Valley, MN and very recently to Watkins, MN. Together they have been wonderful grandparents to their seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Mary’s dedication to her faith was exemplified in her many years of service to her parish as a dedicated catechist, organist, and volunteer working behind the scenes in a variety of capacities. Her pies were often spoken for before the bake sale started; her compassion and care were expressed to grieving families through the many funeral luncheons she prepared and served over the years.

Her dedication to family went beyond her own immediate family to welcome foreign exchange students from many countries studying American family life, to anyone who might be alone or in need of a place at a holiday table. Her generosity to others continued to the very end as she continued to reach out to neighbors and friends until just recently. Her famous Kitchen Aid mixer withstood many a workout as she cooked and baked and generously shared with others the fruits of her love of cooking and baking! She persevered through many health challenges, always grateful for the care and concern of medical staff, sometimes rewarded with a warm apple pie or fresh lefsa.

Mary is survived by her husband, Vernon Spartz; children, Marjorie Klein, SSND of Mankato, MN, John (Karla) Klein of Washburn, ND, and Laura (Bill) Ruhland of Eden Valley, MN; daughter-in-law, Sue Oldani; grandchildren, Matthew (Holly) Klein, Sarah (Justin) Ward, Jenna Oldani, Alicia (Matt) Damm, LJ Klein, Ellarry Prentice (Greg), Mary Jo (Karl) Lamb; great-grandchildren, Amelia and Lucas Ward, Brogan Damm, Ayla and Aubrey Lamb, and Patrick Klein; sister and brothers, Lyle (Sarah) Nelson of Omaha, NE, Theresa Rick of Battle Lake, Paul (Mary) Friederichs of Breckenridge, and Tom (Judy) Friederichs of Barnesville. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Carl Klein; son, Patrick Klein; six brothers and three sisters.