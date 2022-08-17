Mary Louise Christensen, 83, Big Lake

September 12, 1938 - August 12, 2022

Mary Louise Christensen, age 83, passed peacefully on August 12, 2022 at The Gardens at Foley.

Preceded in death by husband David Christensen; son Jeff; and 6 siblings. Survived by son Jason; son Kyle (Jenny); grandchildren Mikaela and Jack; sisters Georgia and Suzanne; brothers Jimmy, Ray (Sandy), and Dale.

Born on September 12, 1938 to Lindsey and Edna Christensen.

Mary graduated from Hill City, MN where she met David and married. They moved to Minneapolis and later to Elk River where they lived on a farm for 30 years and raised 3 boys. Big Lake was her home for the last 20 years. Mary was known for her sharp wit and sense of humor. She adored her grandchildren and loved being silly with them and watching them grow. She enjoyed riding her bike around Big Lake, tending to her yard, and trips to the casino.

A gathering for family and friends will take place at 4pm followed by a celebration of life at 5:30pm on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, 611 Rose Drive, Big Lake, MN 55309. Special thanks to the staff at The Gardens at Foley and Moments Hospice for their loving care. (www.williamsdingmann.com)