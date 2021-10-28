Mary Lou (Smith) Jameson, 100, St. Cloud

February 25, 1921 - October 23, 2021

Mary Lou (Smith) Jameson, beloved mom, grandmother, and heart of the Jameson family passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 23 surrounded by the love of her family.

A Mass of the Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am on Friday, November 5 at Holy Spirit Church in St. Cloud. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church.

Mary Lou (also lovingly called ML) was a woman of unshakeable integrity, overflowing generosity, and steadfast faith. She devoted her life to the service of others as a mother, nurse, volunteer, crafter for church fundraisers, bingo caller, member of the Daughters of Isabella, cheerleader for her family, and prayer warrior. You could depend on her, and you still can (you know she is saying a prayer for you right now).

ML was born on February 25, 1921 to the late John Joseph and Anna Elizabeth (Shea) Smith in Minneapolis. She graduated from St. Scholastica High School in Duluth, MN and St. Mary's Nursing School in Minneapolis, MN. On September 7, 1946 she married the love of her life, Herbert Jameson Sr. In 1955, they settled in St. Cloud. On Clearwater Road and Park Place, ML created a haven that would serve as the venue for countless celebrations for family and friends for over 50 years.

ML loved gathering her family for Sunday beef roast with mashed potatoes and gravy then playing a game of cribbage. She was an excellent cook and baker. Her exceptional chocolate cupcakes, savory German potato salad, comforting spaghetti sauce, and butternut crunch and almond brittle Christmas candy were family favorites. An accomplished crafter, her stained-glass window hangings, Christmas and angel ornaments, and knitted washcloths were cherished gifts. She is already missed.

Mary Lou is survived by her children, Tom (Kay), Joe (Ann), Herb (Pat), Anne (John), Ed (JoAnn), Rob (Karn), Theresa Reisdorf (Paul) and Steve (Jenny), 29 grandchildren, an ever-growing number of great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Herbie, infant son John, and sisters Gertrude Smith and Helen Andreasen.

To honor ML and in lieu of flowers, take a moment to continue her belief in the power of prayer and say a prayer for someone you love. She had a strong devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Infant Jesus of Prague, and her guardian angel. Memorials and prayer requests can be sent to the Poor Clare’s Monastery 421 4th St. S. Sauk Rapids, MN 56379.