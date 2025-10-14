October 17, 1936 - October 9, 2025

Mary Janice “Jan” Kohler, 88 years of age, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Born October 17, 1936, in Bismark, North Dakota to Arthur and Olive Fugere, Mary was the youngest of seven children. As the youngest in the family, Mary was often reminded by her siblings of the mischief she managed to get away with. While she did have her share of fun, life on the farm wasn’t always easy. However, Mary turned those challenges into stories she loved to share. Family members would later hear about the times she enjoyed riding horse bareback through the country, listening to her Uncle Francis play violin and banjo, and singing with her sister Donna. Through it all, she looked back on her years in North Dakota with fondness, grateful for the closeness of her family and friends.

On June 30, 1959, Mary married John Kohler at Our Lady of Lords Roman Catholic Church in Gaylord, North Dakota. Together they raised four rambunctious boys on a hobby farm in Ham Lake, Minnesota where she resided for sixty years. They would remain married until his death in 2003.

Mary worked various jobs throughout the years while also keeping a home, wrangling her boys, and helping with the farm. Sunday mornings had a special place in their home. The day started with mass and was followed by a large breakfast that included her famous French toast. She eventually added caretaking to the mix when John’s health declined. Somehow, she still found time to bake pies, zucchini bread, and banana bread she was known for.

Mary enjoyed gardening, baking, reading, and spending time with friends. A woman of great faith, she attended mass regularly and helped serve meals for funerals. After retirement, she began traveling to Florida with friends. She loved her trips to Florida with “the girls.” Spending time with friends was one of her greatest joys, and she was a social butterfly until the very end. She also greatly valued time with her family and loved hosting get-togethers at the family farm.

Mary will be remembered by her warm smile, infectious laugh, friendly personality, tasty bakes, and love for life. She will be greatly missed by many. However, through the grief we can find comfort in knowing that Mary is happily resting in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She is with him in paradise.

She is survived by her sons Scott (Teri), Steve (Donna), Mark (Colleen), Neal (Leslie) and grandchildren Danelle (Adam), Alycia (Kyle), Amanda, Brandon (Alyssa), Daniel, Katie Anne, and Timothy. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Levi, Easton, Grayson, Gavin, and Hailey.

She is preceded in death by parents Arthur and Olive; husband, John; siblings Dorothy, Yvonne, Wally, Delton, David and Donna; and grandchild, Landon.

A visitation will be held on Friday, October 24, 2025, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Oak Grove, Minnesota, beginning at 10:00 a.m., with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place after the service, followed by a luncheon at the church.

Service & burial location:

19921 Nightingale St NW

Oak Grove, MN 55011