Mary Judith “Judy” Savage, 90, Paynesville

April 3, 1930 - December 12, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Mary Judith “Judy” Savage, age 90, of Paynesville. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Louis Parish Cemetery in Paynesville.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, December 18 at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville and one hour prior to services on Saturday at the church.

Masks and social distancing will be required.

Judy passed away at 90 years of age on December 12, 2020, with family as close as we could be. Born April 3, 1930 in Tintah, MN to Paul and Myrtle Lehman. Raised in a true farm family with livestock and working planted fields. She always remembered first getting electricity in 1945 in high school. The oldest daughter, she was lucky to get the first bath!

Judy married Daniel Walter Savage February 11, 1950. They had seven children. Judy never forgot her upbringing working harder than anyone we have ever known. She was compassionate, witty, joyful and most of all a loving person.

While raising her children, Judy started her career in computer technology at Control Data Corporation in Bloomington, MN. Starting as an assembler, advancing to Mechanical Engineer.

On retirement she moved to Rice Lake in Paynesville. Judy took piano lessons; volunteered for Rice Hospice in their office in Paynesville; she was integral in the founding of the Paynesville Senior Center and served on their Board; she served on the Alldon Park Board as their Treasurer and President after she and Dan moved there in 1997. She was active in the Red Hat Club, loved playing cards, all the while continuing to help her children, many grandchildren and so many friends. She cherished time with her seven sisters who would gather many times throughout the year.

When the Good Lord made Judy, he broke the mold! Judy’s boundless energy, love of life and family remained with her to her last day. The Good Lord decided he needed another angel and welcomed her to her heavenly home with open arms. Judy will be truly missed by all who knew her and will always be in all our hearts.

Judy is survived by her children: Steven (Leanne), Lake Havasu, AZ; Cheryl (Dale) Sulander, Gainesville, FL; David (Suzanne), Paynesville; Patricia (Joseph) Weiss, Bloomington, MN; Jeffrey (Deborah), Edina, MN; Brian (Alycia), Paynesville. Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren and her sisters and a huge extended family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Daniel; son, Gregory, her parents, her brothers, Bernard, Lawrence and Paul Jr and sister Adelia Stumpf.