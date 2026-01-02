November 14, 1938 - December 30, 2025

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 7, 2026 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake for Mary E. Jarnot, age 87, who passed away Tuesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Mary was born November 14, 1938 in St. Cloud to Ben and Rose (Oehrlein) Esselman. She married LeRoy Jarnot on June 2, 1958 at Annunciation Catholic Church and they were each others greatest blessing! Mary lived in the Mayhew Lake area for most of her life, was a homemaker and worked at CSI for 20 years. She was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church, involved in Christian Mothers and card group. Mary was a faithful, sweet, practical, simple, gentle, caring and generous woman, who would do anything for anyone. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, gardening, canning, going to the casino, and her favorite candy. Mary liked to write in her journal and take pictures to capture all the moments. She loved visiting with people, especially children and babies, they were always attracted to her, and she made time for them. Mary loved and adored her family, especially her grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her husband of over 67 years, LeRoy of Rice; children, Brenda Marthaler of Rice, Kevin (Kay) of Rice, Lori (Bob) Pratt of Otsego and Lynn (Tony) Wensman of Sartell; sister, Charlotte Neron of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Jason, Nicky, Chris, Sarah, Colten, Nathan, Krista, Jordan, Lindsey, Alex, Austin and Andrew and eight great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Jim, Rich and Delores (Lee) Meemken.