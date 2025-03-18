Mary Jane Lauerman, 89, St. Cloud

September 15, 1935 - March 17, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Saturday, March 29, 2025 at St Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Mary Jane Lauerman, 89 of St. Cloud who died Monday, March 17, 2025 at Riley Crossing Senior Living in Chanhassen. Rev. Timothy Baltes and Rev. Jeremy Ploof will concelebrate and interment will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. A Gathering will begin at 9:30 AM up until the time of service, Saturday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Mary Jane was born September 15, 1935 in St. Cloud to Aloys & Frances (Vouk) Staller. She grew up in St. Cloud and graduated from Cathedral High School. She married James E. Lauerman on June 22, 1957 at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. She worked as an RN at the St. Cloud Hospital. She is a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Mary Jane was active volunteer for St. Paul’s Grade School in St. Cloud, The St. Cloud Hospital as a visitor volunteer, the St. Cloud Hospital Hospice, its Center of Surgical Center and Quiet Oaks Hospice. She loved traveling and time at the lake but her greatest joy was time spent with her family, surrounded by their love, the fun times and memories.

She is survived by her husband James; children, Michelle (Jim) Miller of Maple Grove; Julie (Tom) Guetzke of Eden Prairie; Paul (Mary) of Chaska; Scott (Kristin) of Chanhassen; grandchildren, Matthew (Katie) Miller, Meghan (C.J.) Kupser, Lauren (Joe) Dobesh, twins, Nicole and Danielle Guetzke, Charlie (Payton) Lauerman, Maria Lauerman, Jack Lauerman, Clara Lauerman, Max Lauerman, and Katy Lauerman, great grandchildren, Brooks Miller, Carolina Miller, Georgia Dobesh, brother Jim (Edie) Staller of San Diego, CA; sister-in-law Geri Staller.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Tom and Jack Staller.

Memorials are preferred to St. Paul’s Parish, Cathedral High School or the Poor Clares.