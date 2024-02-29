Mary Jane Burton, 73, Sartell

February 11, 1951 - February 28, 2024

A Celebration of Life will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Mary Jane Burton, age 73, who passed away Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Mary Jane was born February 11, 1951 in St. Cloud to Arthur and Anna (Pikus) Smoley. She married Donald Burton on July 14, 1973 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Mary Jane lived in Sartell most of her life and worked as a Para Professional at Sartell Middle School. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and St. Monica’s Christian Mothers. Mary Jane enjoyed cooking, reading, and loved her outside deck. She was happy, loved being around her family and friends, and was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother.

Survivors include her husband, Donald of Sartell; sons, David (Molly) of Duluth, Paul of Sartell, and Jeff (Michelle) of Sartell; grandchildren, Summer, Matthew, Daniel, Mia, Anna, and Addie; and brother, William “Bill” (Gayle) Smoley of Sartell. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Christina Burton; and daughter-in-law, Joani Burton.

Memorials are preferred to Tri County Humane Society.