Mary I. Kruchten, 67, Waite Park

October 19, 1956 - December 8, 2023

Mary I. Kruchten, age 67, of Waite Park, MN passed away on December 8, 2023. She was born to Virginia C. and Leo E. Kruchten on October 19, 1956. She graduated from Apollo High School in 1974, was a graduate of the University of Minnesota, and received a Master’s in Business Administration from Pace University in New York City.

Mary began her career in Financial Services at Chase Manhattan Bank in New York City. She specialized in contract negotiations with banking suppliers and clients. She worked in the World Trade Center before its demise, and then relocated to San Francisco to work at Bank of America, VISA, Kaiser Permanente Health Care System, and the Pacific Gas and Electric Company. Eventually, Mary returned to JPMorgan Chase Bank at the Columbus, Ohio location. She was a Technology Sourcing Manager, and handled supplier and client negotiations and contracts around the globe. Her specialty was information technology. Mary was dedicated to her work and was successful at many major U.S. corporations because of strong interpersonal skills, technology acumen, and negotiation ability.

Mary is survived by seven siblings and five nieces and nephews.

She loved holidays, gift giving, and family celebrations.