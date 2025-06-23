Mary F. Vaillancourt, 77, Becker

May 10, 1948 - June 20, 2025

Memorial Service will be 5:30 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Mary F. Vaillancourt, age 77, who passed away peacefully Friday, June 20, 2025 at her home in Becker. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday at the funeral home in Becker.

Mary was born May 10, 1948 in Monticello to Arthur and Daisy (Hudson) Lamm. She married Richard Vaillancourt on June 28, 1969 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Foley. She was a homemaker who loved raising her three children. Mary was an outgoing and crafty individual who enjoyed gardening, flowers, and baking. She was feisty and hardworking, with a strong will. She was a loveable person with a wonderful personality and would do anything for others.

Mary is survived by her husband, Richard; son, Daniel (Sharon) Vaillancourt of Monticello; daughters, Deanna (Troy) Graning of Loveland, CO and Dawn Vaillancourt of Becker; grandchildren, Dynasty, Danny, Kaitlyn, Chase, Hunter, Aniya, Cheznie, Dilynn; great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Aubrey, Joey; sister, Rose Baker of Sacramento, CA; brother, Robert (LaDonna) Lamm of Monticello.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother; Fred Lamm and brother-in-law, Ralph Baker.