Mary E. Rosenberger, 78, St. Cloud

November 13, 1942 - February 7, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Mary E. Rosenberger, age 78, of St. Cloud who passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend LeRoy Scheierl will officiate. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services at the church on Friday. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

May was born on November 13, 1942 in Fergus Falls to Elmer and Ruth (Mackey) Zunker. She attended St. Cloud Technical College and graduated with a Degree in Early Childhood Development. She was united in marriage to Terry Rosenberger on November 7, 1966 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alexandria. Mary worked for many years as a paraprofessional for School District 742.

Mary enjoyed cooking, baking and gardening. She also loved spending time at the cabin and Arizona. She especially treasured the time spent with her family.

She is survived by her son, Brian and his wife Kamille of Rice; granddaughter, Kailee; brothers, James Zunker of Grand Marais, Joseph (Cathy) Zunker of Garfield; many nieces and nephews; and her favorite three feline friends at home.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Terry in 2007; granddaughter, Kassidy Rosenberger; brothers, Richard, Thomas, and David Zunker.

A Special Thank You to the Staff at St. Benedicts Senior Community, Country Manor, St. Cloud Hospital and the home health care workers for all the support given to Mary over the years.