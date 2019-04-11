Mary E. McCoy, 73, Princeton

August 30, 1946 - April 9, 2019

Mary E. McCoy passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Per Mary’s wishes, there will not be any funeral or memorial services.

Mary enjoyed playing Bingo, watching Judge Judy on TV, reading, playing scratch offs, latch hook, and being with her grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Dawn Newton of Ham Lake and son, Mike (Kristi) McCoy of Princeton; brother, Duane Sager of Fort Worth, TX; sisters, Jeanne Greenlee of Stillwater, MN, and Karen Quick of Lakeville, MN. Mary is also survived by her five grandchildren, Kiley, Kasey, Bryce, Joe, and Holly; and one great-grandson, Cayden.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; and son-in-law, Joe.