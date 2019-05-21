Mary (Crawford) Landsem, 72, St. Cloud

August 1, 1946 - May 18, 2019

Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Mary (Crawford) Landsem. Mary passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Corinthian Cemetery 80th Avenue & 100th Street in Calvin, ND.

Mary was born August 1, 1946 in Bismarck, ND to Charles & Clare (Dean) Crawford. She spent every summer in Wasagaming, Manitoba, which is where she felt most at home. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed swimming, horseback riding and roller skating in her youth. She graduated from Bismarck High school in 1964. She went on to attend the University of North Dakota for a brief period of time. She married Gary W. Landsem on May 1, 1965 in Bismarck, ND. They had just celebrated 54 years of marriage just prior to her passing. They lived in Lawton, ND in their early years of marriage. They then moved to Grand Forks, ND until an opportunity arose to move their family to Maddock, ND. They resided and raised their family in the Maddock, ND area. They have since resided in Grand Forks and Fargo, ND and have been living in the St. Cloud area for the past four years. She had been the family domestic engineer her entire married life and took great joy and pride in her family.

Mary was the cornerstone of her family. She was a source of light for all who knew her. She had a great belief in God and shared this faith with all who knew her. Mary knew how to see the good in everyone and in all situations, no matter how great or small. She knew how to make you laugh and had a strength about her which was contagious. Mary had an adventurous spirit. Nothing brought her more joy than the time spent with family. She always greeted you with a smile and you did not leave her presence unless you were told how much you were loved. Even at the end, she made sure her family all knew how much she loved each and everyone one of them.

Survivors include her husband, Gary of St. Cloud and her dog, Jake; children, Tanna (Joe) Brehm of St. Cloud, Brad (Tami) Landsem of Sioux Falls, SD, Sarah (Mike) Gustafson of St. Cloud; 10 grandchildren, Melissa (Jon) Burdick, Kristin Brehm, Tricia (Ricky) Kram, Alyssa (Jacob McGlynn) Thumb, Ethan Thumb, Janessa Thumb, Trevor Thumb, Kori Gustafson, Logan Landsem of Sioux Falls, SD, Dylan Landsem of Sioux Falls, SD and 9 great-grandchildren, Lyla, Harlee and Harper Burdick, Alana Bredahl, Aaliyah Bredahl, Michael Dewald, Joseph Kram, Adilynn McGlynn and Camryn Caine.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Crawford and Clare Dean Crawford and brother, Joe Crawford.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 3 pm with funeral services to follow at 4 pm at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN. Burial will follow on Saturday, June 1, 2019 in Calvin, ND at Corinthian Cemetery.

The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice for all their care and compassion during the week she was home, as well as the CentraCare Hospital Staff (4th and 5th floor and surgical staff) for the care and kindness they provided her during her hospitalization.