Mary Catherine Feld, 92, Waite Park

November 13, 1929 - November 14, 2021

Mass of Christian of Burial will be 11 a.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Mary Catherine Feld, age 92, of Waite Park, MN. Mary passed away November 14, 2021 at Sterling Park Health Care Center in Waite Park. Reverend Oswaldo Roche will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Waite Park. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

Mary Catherine was born November 13, 1929 in Carrington, North Dakota to George and Jemima (Summers) Weller. After graduating from Carrington High School in 1948, she married Robert F. Auer on August 24, 1948 in Carrington. They later divorced. She married Benedict “Benny” Feld in 1969 in Reno, NV. She worked for Fingerhut for many years, managed and worked at several restaurants/truck stops and provided day care from her home. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park, Waite Park American Legion Auxiliary Unit 428, Women of the Moose #417 and volunteered for the American Red Cross (25 years) and St. Cloud VA Medical Center (20,000 hours). She enjoyed playing bingo, cribbage, and pinochle, reading, telling funny stories and creating her artistic colorings and sharing them with her friends and family.

Mary Catherine is survived by her sons Robert (Vanessa) Auer of the Philippines, and John Auer of Texas, daughter-in-law Barb Auer of Texas, grandchildren Abi Auer, Jesse Auer, Andrew Auer, Pam Schafer, Nikki Carver, Angela Fredericks, Jodi Stewart, Danny Auer, Jake Auer and Bobby Auer, 21 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, sisters-in-law Delphine Auer and Darlene Achmann and her special niece Ann Schrom who lovingly cared for her in her final years.

Mary Catherine is preceded in death by her parents, husband Benny, ex-husband Robert, and sister Shirley (Dick) Doeling.

A special thanks to the staff at the Sterling Park Nursing Home and to all her card playing friends.

“Keep on shuffling”.