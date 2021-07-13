Mary Ann Rueter, 87, Albany

September 24, 1933 – July 10, 2021

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Mary Ann Rueter, age 87 of Albany, will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 14, at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany, burial will be in the parish cemetery. Mary Ann died Saturday at the Country Manor Nursing Home in Sartell. There will be a visitation from 4-7:00 PM, Tuesday at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Albany and again after 10:00 AM Wednesday at the church. Mary Ann was born September 24, 1933 in St. Francis to Joseph and Anna (Engelmeyer) Lehner. She was the third of nine children. In 1953 she married Raymond Rueter and together they had 5 children. They lived in Freeport, Greenwald, New Munich and St. Joseph before settling in Albany. Mary Ann was a homemaker but cooked at Charlie’s Cafe in Freeport for many years. She made the best chicken and dressing. She loved to quilt, making countless wedding and baby quilts as gifts and for the church Bizaar each year. She was a member of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany, the Christian Women, Daughters of Isabella and several misson and quilting groups. Mary Ann is survived by her children; Ginny (Pat Gohla) Rueter, Rice; Debbie Burns, St. Cloud; Diane Styler, New Hope and Steve (Darla) Rueter, Avon. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Chris, Jenna, Alex, Paige, Nolan and Brady and 4 great-grandchildren, Annie, Archie, Evvie and Eddie; and four living siblings, Frank, Pete, Al and Bob. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Raymond on September 4, 2004, an infant daughter, Lori and brothers and sisters, Joseph Lehner, Jr. and Raymond Lehner, Kathryn Buermann, Eileen Kirchner, and sons-in-law, John Styler on October 27, 2015 and Todd Burns on April 10, 2021.