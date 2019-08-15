Mary Ann Poepping, 90, St. Cloud

March 27, 1929 - August 14, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Mary Ann Poepping, age 90 of St. Cloud who passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at the Country Manor Health Care Center, Sartell. Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB, will officiate. Entombment will take place in the parish cemetery mausoleum.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday and after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, both at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Heritage Hall. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Joseph.

Mary Ann was born on March 27, 1929, in St. Joseph to the late Edward and Mary (Rennie) Pfannenstein. She married Bernard “Ben” Poepping on June 15, 1950, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Mary Ann was employed for 25 years at the St. Cloud Federal Credit Union, retiring as Vice President in 1991. She volunteered at Birthline and was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish.

She enjoyed quilting, sewing, knitting, golfing, setting jigsaw puzzles and playing cards and games.

Mary Ann is survived by her children, Kathy (Mike) Mathiasen of Richmond, Donald (Mary) of Minneapolis, Michael “Mick” (Jan) of Naperville, Illinois and Mark (Julia) of Sewickley, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; brother, Ralph (Judy) Pfannenstein of Brooklyn Center; sister, Ione (Jim) Gustafson of Florida; and sisters-in-law, Lori and Jeanette Pfannenstein, both of St. Joseph.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben in 2017; siblings, Claudette Klein, Bob Pfannenstein, Gene Pfannenstein and Helen Krebsbach.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

NOTE: Due to extreme allergies any floral arrangements MUST NOT contain lillies, lilacs or marigolds.