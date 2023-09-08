Mary Ann Moser-Maus, 94, Cold Spring

September 2, 1929 - September 6, 2023

"Sometimes we see glimpses of heaven right here on earth in special people."

-- Randy Alcorn

attachment-Mary Ann Moser-Maus loading...

Our dear mother Mary Ann Moser-Maus passed away on September 6, 2023, just days after we celebrated her 94th birthday with family having pie, ice cream, and Pepsi. She left this world surrounded with love. Mary Ann would want us to remember her with smiles and laughter. She was a loving, compassionate, endearing, kind, caring, strong feisty woman. She gave us so much to remember. Mary Ann had a large family and so many dear friends. She enjoyed family get togethers, loved sweets (especially cookies and coconut bonbons) playing cards, dancing, old time music, going out for lunch, shopping, embroidery, and the color pink.

Mary Ann’s most treasured life achievement was her large family. She is survived by her children, Shirley (Ralph) Sieben, Patricia (LeRoy) Cherne, Sharon (Dean) Salzl, Lori (Mark) Steil; grandchildren, Marilee (Kris) Kramer, Jamie (Brian) Brophy, Chelsea (Corey) Mueller, Tyler Sieben (Katelyn O’Connor) Tara Asseln, Blake Cherne, Hailey Cherne (John Batterberry), Grant (Megan) Salzl, Alex (Nicole) Steil, Claire Steil (John Pribyl) and 14 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jerome Moser; parents, Martin and Frances Hemmesch; brothers, Othmar and Melvin. They lovingly nick named her “MÜtsi.”

Her bonus family was her Jerry’s Supper Club co-workers. She loved being a waitress and many customers at the restaurant requested her service.

She had a wonderful 94 years of life and selfishly we wish she could live forever. She was so many people’s favorite person. Now that her work on earth is complete, the family will send her off with a private celebration.

Thank you to the staff at Assumption Community, Woodcrest, and St. Croix Hospice.

"To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die."

--Thomas Campbell