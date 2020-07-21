Mary Ann Kimman, 66, Pierz

June 29, 1954 - July 19, 2020

Mary Ann Kimman, 66 year old resident of Pierz, MN died Sunday, July 19 at United Friends Horizon Health in Pierz, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 23 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, MN, visitation will be one hour prior to the service. We kindly ask you to remember social distancing per the MDH. The burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Pierz, MN.

Mary Ann Kimman was born on June 29, 1954 in Little Falls to the late Edward and Hildegard (Schirmers) Kimman. She attended school at the Little Falls Community Middle School. After her schooling, Mary Ann worked at Employment Enterprises in Little Falls from 1971 until her retirement in 2019. She was the first employee at Employment Enterprises with the “Day Activity Center”. Mary Ann had a sweet spirit and loved babies and kittens. She enjoyed an ice cold Pepsi and an occasional ice cream. She was an avid Minnesota Twins fan and liked watching action movies. Mary Ann liked bowling and traveling with family and friends. She was always willing to help with the dishes and loved her American Flag.

Left to cherish her memory are her siblings, Clint (Jan) Kimman, Vern (Gertie) Kimman, Harvey (Mary) Kimman, Marvin (Ann) Kimman all of Pierz, MN; 20 nieces and nephews, 61 great-nieces and great-nephews and her many friends at Employment Enterprises and United Friends in Pierz.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Hildegard.