Mary Ann Hukriede, 90, Eden Valley

February 25, 1933 - February 23, 2024

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday February 29, 2024 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Eden Valley for Mary Ann Hukriede, age 90, formerly of Eden Valley who died Friday, February 23, 2024 at Lakeside Healthcare in Dassel. Pastor Benjamin Hollingsead will officiate and a private family burial will be in Eden Lake Cemetery in Eden Valley. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Wednesday at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Eden Valley and one hour prior to services Thursday at the church in Eden Valley. A prayer service will be at 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home.

Mary Ann was born February 25, 1933 in St. Cloud to George & Emma (Fischer) Kleis. She married Vernon Hukriede on May 30, 1951. Mary Ann worked as an inspector at Nortronics. She is a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Eden Valley. Mary Ann was active in the bowling league and enjoyed spending time embroidering, cooking barbeque ribs, canning, snowmobiling, fishing and especially time with family and family events and activities. She was fun loving and enjoyed life.

She is survived by her daughters, Mary Kay (Gordy) Burdick of Litchfield and Wendy (Gary) Nistler of Isanti; daughter-in-law, Barb Hukriede of Annandale; sisters and brother, Shirley Tatro of Akeley; Carol (Edward) Kelm of Eden Valley; Richard Kleis of Eden Valley; 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vernon; son, Donald; brothers, Leo, Leonard, Lawrence, Jerry, Jim Kleis; and sister, Sally Nistler.