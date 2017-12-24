Mary Ann Henrich, 86, Richmond

November 13, 1931 - December 24, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 30, 2017 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Mary Ann Henrich, age 86, who died peacefully with her sons at her side on Sunday morning at the Cherrywood Assisted Living Center in Richmond. Inurnment will be in the MN State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Visitation will begin after 9:00 a.m., Saturday morning in the church gathering space. Arrangements are with Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond.

Mary Ann was born in Nassau, MN to Emil and Agatha (Hoffman) Sandau. She married Roman P. Henrich on June 20, 1951 in St. James Catholic Church, Nassau, MN. Mary Ann enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing, baking, crocheting, capturing life through photos and visiting with her relatives, family and friends. She was a member of the St. Cloud Fraternal Order of Eagles #622, Post 428 American Legion Auxiliary, Waite Park and Christian Women of Sts. Peter & Paul.

Survivors include her sons, James E. Henrich, Mark J. Henrich; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Henrich and sister-in-law, Latain Sandau.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roman P. Henrich; son, Anthony R. Henrich and brother, Eugene F. Sandau.