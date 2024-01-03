Mary Ann Harren, 90, Cold Spring

September 19, 1933 - December 31, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 5, 2024, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN for Mary Ann Harren, age 90, who died Sunday, at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Inurnment will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls at a later date.

There will be visitation from 12:00 - 1:45 p.m. Friday at the Church.

Mary was born on September 19, 1933, in Freeport, MN to Joe and Hilda (Bogerding) Overman. She married Austin “Doc” Harren on September 6, 1952, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Freeport, MN. Mary worked as a seamstress for Daytons/Marshall Fields and out of her home. She was a member of St. Boniface Parish, Christian Women, and the American Legion Auxiliary. Mary enjoyed playing cards, gardening, cooking for big family dinners and get togethers. She shined at decorating and creating floral arrangements, particularly at Christmas.

She is survived by her children, Sheryl (Frank) Stewart, Mary (Dave) Neisen, Jean (Mike) Birk, Greg (Sue), Joe (Ann) and Karla Odell; daughter-in-law, Deb; siblings, Jenny Hiltner, Ed, Teresa Chamberlain, Norb (Audrey), Ruth (George) Traeger, Fred; sister-in-law, Evelyn and Gloria; 20 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and 2 great- great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Austin “Doc”; son, Thomas “Blue”; son-in-law, John Odell; siblings, Joe, Raymond (Betty), Doreen, Bernice (Rueben) Muske, Celine, and Jim; in-laws, Clarence “Smokey” Hiltner, Millie, Donald Chamberlain, and Mary.

The family would like to thank Assumption home and Centra Care Hospice for the wonderful care of their mother.