Mary Ann G. Chladek, 90, Paynesville

September 27, 1931 - November 28, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Mary Ann G. Chladek, age 90, of Paynesville. Mary Ann passed away November 28 at Centra Care Paynesville Hospital. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Mary Parish Cemetery in Bird Island, MN. Visitation will begin after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Daughters of Isabella will pray a rosary at 10:15 a.m. in the church. Arrangements are with the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville.

Mary Ann was born on September 27, 1931 in Bird Island, Renville County, MN to William and Theresa Rose (Brey) Gass. She grew up on the family farm and attended 12 years of Catholic School Education at St. Mary’s.

Mary Ann married Florian J. Lingl on September 27, 1952 and to this union six children were born. She worked for Northwestern Bell for many years. She also worked as a secretary and bookkeeper for Fullerton Lumber and Vern Johnson Motors. In 1981, she married James H. Chladek.

Mary Ann was active in her church. She taught 2nd grade religion for 20 years and was Eucharistic Minister for many years. She was also a member of Daughters of Isabella, St. Catherine’s Mission Group, Christian Women and a member of the fun-loving Red Hatters.

Her family was most important to her, but she also enjoyed her hobbies of baking, crocheting, cross-stitch, gardening, reading and her flower gardens.

Mary Ann is survived by her children Theresa Rosenberger of Waite Park, Bradley (Paula) Lingl of Paynesville, Mary Jo Buermann of Paynesville, Nancy (Kenneth) Wetzel of New Ulm, Timothy (Marie) Lingl of Richmond and Mark (Susan) Lingl of Litchfield, 19 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, sisters Catherine Lingl and Marlys (Richard) Nelson and brother William Gass, Jr.

Preceding Mary Ann in death were her parents, husband Florian Lingl (1973), husband James Chladek (1996), infant granddaughter Jessica Lingl (1983), great grandson Finnian Lingl (2019) and sons-in-law Gerald Buermann and Roger Rosenberger, both in 2017.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.