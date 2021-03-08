Mary Alice ‘Alice’ Gombos, 83, Foley

November 20, 1937 - March 5, 2021

Alice Gombos, age 83 of Foley passed away March 5, 2021 at Country Manor Nursing Home surrounded by her family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 13, 2021 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:00 AM at the church on Saturday. Burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Mary Alice Gombos was born November 20, 1937 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Jacob and Mary (Lutgen) Boos. She graduated from Foley High School in 1955 and married Gerald Gombos on June 7, 1955 at St. John's Catholic Church. Alice worked and managed the Foley Municipal Liquor Store, Foley American Legion and the Blue Oak Restaurant. She also cooked for the Foley Nursing Center until her retirement. She volunteered as a grandma for the Foley schools and drove for the Foley Area CARE. Alice enjoyed playing cards with her family and friends. She will be remembered for her good sense of humor. She was a member of the Foley American Legion Auxiliary and St. John's Catholic Church. The family would like to thank the staff at Country Manor and St. Croix Hospice for all their care and compassion.

She is survived by her children: Janet (Bill) Helmin, Foley; Linda (Eugene) Belair, Princeton; Mark (Debbie), Foley; Joyce (Steve) Coleman, Sauk Rapids; Jay (Jolie), Rice, 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and brothers; Eugene Boos and Robert Boos. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Gerald, 7 brothers and sisters, granddaughter, Mary Margaret Helmin, grandson, Jesse Baggentoss and a great granddaughter, Allison Rose Helmin.