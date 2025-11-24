June 14, 1926 – November 18, 2025

Mary Agnes was born in 1926

Mary Agnes was born in 1926 to Ralph and Mary Catherine Freese on a farm in Alberta, MN. There were 4 children. Rita, Gerald, (Mom), and Frederick Michael. She worked hard milking the cows, gathering eggs. feeding the chickens (before school), hand churning butter and lots of manual labor with the washing of clothes turn crank, along with numerous other farm chores. Her family had Queenie, Colonel, and Blackie as their fine steeds. The field work was done by horse and plow. She was raised in a good, loving Catholic home and taught her catechism well. She learned to suffer well, sacrifice well, be detached from earthly things, be thoughtful, kind, courteous, respectful, was well educated and full of heavenly virtues!

She studied nursing under the patronage of the Franciscan Sisters in Little Falls and became a surgical nurse under the G.I. bill. She would have served overseas, but the war (WWII) had just ended. She was a nurse for over 4 decades, mostly at Grand Rapids (MN) County hospital-specializing in the treatment of broken bones. She never complained turning patients, bed pan changing, taking care of their every need and nursing them back to health! It was not her nature to complain. She was loving and grateful for everything!

She met her husband Robert (“Bob”) Schmitt, when Dad saw her from across the cafeteria at the hospital. He walked across the room to introduce himself. Three months later they were married in December during school break (as my Father, had a week off as he taught high school social studies, history & French in the area.) They were married on the feat of the Holy Family, Dec 29, 1962. At the age of 38, she became the Mother to Patricia Ann and Paul & Rachelle came a few years after.

She loved her vocation of being a wife, a Mother, an Aunt & nurse! She was an exemplar homemaker, cook, baker. Her theme is “cleanliness is next to Godliness”, but that the most important virtue is charity, doing for others while utilizing her lovely Irish wit!

She recognized Christ in her patients under the guise of pain, bruises, disfigurement, infirmity & irritability. Her prayer was as follows:

"Dear Lord, May I see you today, and every day, in the person of Your sick, and while nursing them, minister unto You and say “Jesus my Patient, how sweet it is to serve you”. I will ever find a new joy in humoring the fancies and gratifying the wishes of all poor sufferers. O beloved sick, how doubly dear you are to me when you personify Christ, and what a privilege is mine to be allowed to tend you, Sweetest Lord, make me appreciate the dignity of my high vocation and its many responsibilities-never permit me to disgrace it by giving way to coldness, unkindness or impatience. Jesus, bearing with my faults, looking only to my intention, which is to ever love and serve You in the person of each of Your sick. Lord, increase my faith, bless my efforts and work, now and for ever more. Amen.”

While a nurse in her area, she took care of her Dad in his old age. This allowed her to pursue travel. She loved holy pilgrimages! In 1954 she went with the Diocese of St. Cloud on a prestigious flight overseas.

The holy trip included: Rome, Lourdes (France)/England (Westminster) and the Holy Lands.

She attended a Mass in Foggia, Italy celebrated by St. Padre Pio, who had the stigmata at this time, the good Padre became a spiritual Father, to her. Father Padre Pio gave a special blessing that day after the proper end of the Mass to all those nurses and doctors present- who worked at hospitals and she taught her dear little children a deep devotion to Saint Padre Pio from an early age! Thank you, Mom!

She loves Jesus!

One of her favorite sayings is

“My Lord, and My God. My God and my all!”

An exceptional wife, Mother, Aunt, nurse, Carmelite, cursillista, Legion of Mary member were the most important things to her. She started the family Rosary at night in the home when the children were little. She helped women in the pro-life movement and was a daughter of Isabella. She loved to talk about God and pray with others for their needs! She never raised her voice and was very sweet and charitable.

She enjoyed time with family and friends on picnics, State Park and lake outings, cabin stays, dinner parties, summer vacations, Church prayers (Mother of Perpetual Help Novenas) and activities, Fatima Rosary processions, Eucharistic adoration and walks with friends! We often went to Duluth on outings being raised on the “Iron Range” area of the State.

She was steadfast in her faith and in her role as Matriarch of the family, in a humble, quiet way, serving them graciously! Making do with what there was. Being the joy and heart of the family! She lived by the following prayer:

“Bless my pretty kitchen Lord and light if with Thy Love.

Help me plan and cook my meals from Thy heavenly home above.

Bless our meals with Thy Presence and warm them with Thy grace; watch over me as I do my work, washing pots and pans and plates.

The service I am trying to do is to make my family content, so bless my meager efforts Lord and make them heaven sent.”

It is easy to be Catholic when you have such a wonderful role model to follow and get advice from. Always praying her Rosary & going to Mass until the end.

She worked at the soup kitchens in her area. She never complained about anything. She lived through the great depression and her family would take in migrant laborers … who needed a day’s work. It was her chores (along with her sister Rita) to make the sandwiches and fruits to bring them lunch during the height of the summer heat. Her father never turned anyone away who needed work

An amazing woman, nurse, devotee of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and Immaculate Heart of Mary. Concecrated to Mary, St. Joseph, the Eucharist. Her home was enthroned to the Sacred Hearts. She has the endearing love of her family, nieces and nephews and friends. Waiting to see what vocation God has for you in Heaven. All our love Mom! Hope you become a Saint which was your highest goal!

~~~

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 am, Wednesday, November 26, at St. Mary’s Cathedral (Upper Church) in Saint Cloud for Mary A. Schmitt, age 99, of Waite Park, who passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 18th, at St. Cloud Hospital. Reverand Scott Pogatchnik, Reverend John Paul Igbokwe and Reverend Robert Harren will con-celebrate. Entombment will be at Assumption Cemetery “Mary, Mother of the Church” mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Solemn wake will be held from 4:00-7:30pm on Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Recitation of the Most Holy Rosary will be held at 4:30 pm, followed by parish prayers at 5pm. To close the evening of remembrance, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Lay Carmelites will lead the Liturgy of the Hours Office for the Dead at 7pm. Viewing will also be 1 hour prior to the Mass on Wednesday at St. Mary’s Cathedral ((Upper Church) with Rosary at 9:15 am (led by the Legion of Mary group). Father Scott will welcome her body to the Cathedral with prayers at 9 am.