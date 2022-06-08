Mary A. Patton, 68, Sauk Rapids

November 24, 1953 - June 8, 2022

Memorial Service will be at the home of Kathleen Patton at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, June, 22, 2022 for Mary A. Patton, age 68, who passed away Wednesday, June 8, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Mary was born on November 24, 1953 in St. Cloud to Ralph and Dorothy (Haaf) Patton. She lived in the St. Cloud area for her entire life and she worked as a child support officer for Sherburne County for many years. Mary enjoyed gardening, cooking, taking care of nieces and nephews, and traveling with the J-Club. She was kind, caring, honest and had a beautiful smile.

Mary is survived by her brothers and sisters, Mike (Linda) Patton of Rice, Bruce (Lorraine) Patton of Akeley, Kathleen Patton (Brett Lamphere) of Rice, and Renee Patton (Dirk Judge) of Sartell; many nieces and nephews; special friends, Mike and Chris Rybak and J-Club friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and nephew, Chad Potratz.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.