May 9, 1939 - December 10, 2025

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home loading...

Marvin "Marv" Weiss, aged 86, a beloved resident of Hillman, Minnesota, passed away on December 10, 2025, at his home, surrounded by his family. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

A Memorial Service will be held in honor of Marvin on Monday, December 22, 2025, at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service, located in Little Falls, Minnesota, with Father David Maciej officiating. The family invites friends to attend a visitation prior to the service, which will take place from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service at the funeral home.

Following the memorial service, Marvin will be interred at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, north of Little Falls, where military honors will be conducted by the Hillman American Legion and the Memorial Rifle Squad at 2:00 P.M.

A full and complete notice will follow.