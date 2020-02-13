Marvin J. Mastey, 76, St. Joseph

June 2, 1943 - February 13, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph, for Marvin J. Mastey, age 76, of St. Joseph. Marvin passed away peacefully on February 13, at home with family at his side. Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB, will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in St. Joseph.

Visitation will take place from 4-8 p.m. on Monday and after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, both in the Heritage Hall at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Parish prayers will be held at 4 p.m. immediately followed by a Knights of Columbus rosary. The 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Fr. Pierz Assembly will stand honor guard.

Marvin was born June 2, 1943 in St. Cloud, MN, to Walter and Elizabeth (Witucki) Mastey. He married Carol Joan Goebel on December 31, 1966 in Freeport. He farmed in the Foley area for 17 years as well as sold farm feed for 22 years and worked at Electrolux as a Platform Operator for 22 years. He had a passion for ice fishing and summer fishing. He was an active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph where he served as an usher, BINGO caller, greeter, taped Masses and organized the KC Breakfast. He was a member of 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus Council 7057, St. Joe Rod and Gun Club and was King of St. Joseph in 2012.

Marvin is survived by his wife Carol Joan, children BarbaraLee (Dean) Malikowski of Foley, Kevin (Paula) of Becker, Walter (Anita) of Sartell, Theresa (Chris) Lalim of St. Stephen, 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and brothers Clifford and Richard both of Foley.

Preceding him in death were his parents, twin sister Marilyn Pallansch and sister Marcella Albers.