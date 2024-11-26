Marvin B. Tessmer, 87, Richmond

September 6, 1937 - November 22, 2024

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 2, 2024, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley for Marvin “Cookie” Tessmer, age 87, who passed away Friday, November 22, 2024 at Hilltop Care Center in Watkins. Deacon Larry Sell will officiate and burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Eden Valley. Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Monday, December 2, 2024, at the funeral home.

Marvin was born September 6, 1937, in Eagle Creek Township near Prior Lake, MN to Harry and Myrtle (Trost) Tessmer. He attended school through the eighth grade. He married Mary Carol Stemmer on September 7, 1957, at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Shakopee. Marvin was a lifelong Dairy Farmer. After moving to Richmond, MN, he shared farming duties with his neighbors, including threshing, sawing wood, and silo filling. He enjoyed playing cards and shaking dice. Marvin truly loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Carol of Richmond; son and daughters, Daniel (Mary) Tessmer of Richmond, Colleen Gruenes of Richmond, and Janice (Joe) Limon of Rio Rancho, NM; grandchildren, Kerry (Dean) Schleper, Brad Gruenes (Dana Furman), Robert (Kim) Gruenes, Melinda (Brian) Topp, Breanna (Eric) Adams, Charmagne Derichs (Matt Anhalt), Ashley Meyer (Alex Job), Jeremy (Allison) Meyer, and Ivan (Cali) Tessmer; and many great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Nancie Meyer; son-in-law, Jerry Gruenes; and brother, Ronald Tessmer.