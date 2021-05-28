Marvin A. “Red” Kuehnl, 80, St. Cloud

November 12, 1940 - May 27, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Marvin A. “Red” Kuehnl, age 80, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Nicholas Cemetery in St. Nicholas.Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud and from 12 NOON until the time of the service on Wednesday at the Church. Parish prayers will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Red was born on November 12, 1940 to Raymond and Colletta (Boeckman) Kuehnl in St. Nicholas, Minnesota. He lived in St. Cloud all of his life and graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1960. Red worked in the Optical Industry for over 47 years, working for Vision Ease and X-Cel Optical, where he eventually retired from in 2006. He was a member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, Catholic Aid and A.A. for over 30 years.

Music had a profound impact on Red's life. He enjoyed being a guitarist and lead singer for "The Longhorns" for over 25 years. He also enjoyed giving guitar lessons and teaching music in the St. Cloud area. Along with being a musician, Red also enjoyed wood working.

He is survived by his daughter, Theresa Kuehnl of Kentucky; two grandchildren, Allison and Ian; sisters, Marjorie Moeller of Duelm, Karen Partch of St. Stephen, Julie Volkers of St. Cloud; brother-in-law, Donald Then of Sartell and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Elaine (Jerry) Eisenschenk; step-mother, Christine Kuehnl; sister, Agnes Then and brothers-in-law, David Moeller and Mike Partch.

A special thank you to the staff of the St. Cloud Hospital for their loving and compassionate care of Red.