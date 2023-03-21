Martin (Marty) John Wolle, 55, New Brighton

February 1, 1968 - March 11, 2023

Age 55 of New Brighton, Martin passed away unexpectedly on March 11th, 2023. Survived by his loving wife of thirty years, Sheila, adoring daughters Jada (20) and Jalyn (17), parents Robert and Sharon (DeZiel) Wolle, sister Karla (Brian) Richards, mother and father in law Bonnie and Allan Cote, brother in law Cliff (Renee), nephews Elijah and Colton.

Marty’s day job was working for the City of Minneapolis as an electronic technician. Outside of his day job he had a passion for decorative concrete. Over the years Marty became a true artisan of the craft.

Marty lived to spend time being a “groupie” at his daughters’ softball and volleyball games. Watching their softball and volleyball games meant the world to him. He never missed anything for his girls and for his wife, Sheila. Marty was always running off to find new people to talk to (opposing teams not excluded). It never took him long to make a new friend. Everyone who met Marty loved him.

Marty was a selfless man who always put his family and friends before himself. He couldn’t have been a better husband or father! Marty lived to serve others and had a zest for life like none other. Family was everything to him.

Marty loved holidays and fun times with family such as Mario Kart, Moose gifts, shared music passion, lake time, bonfires, fishing, pontoon rides, snowmobiling and “safety meetings” just to name a few. Every year he looked forward to his special “Cast and Blast” trip with his friends and neighbors to Elephant lake. Marty would talk about these adventures all the time. Marty touched the lives of everyone who met him and he will truly be missed by so many.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church (835 2nd Ave. NW, New Brighton) on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 11 am. Visitation begins at 10 am.

The link for Martin's Funeral Livestreaming is:

https://youtube.com/live/k4_ZeKjVcOk?feature

https://www.gofundme.com/f/adg9s