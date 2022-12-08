Martha M. Koenig, 70, St. Cloud

September 4, 1952 - December 6, 2022

Martha M. Koenig, age 70, died December 6, 2022, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell with burial following at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. Her family welcomes you for visitation from 4 – 7 p.m. Monday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at church prior to the mass. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Martha was born September 4, 1952, to Dr. Robert and Patricia Koenig. The second of 9 children, Martha was a beautiful person with many interests and a rich diverse life. She pursued her interests despite the many roadblocks that challenged her. Thanks to her strong will and persistence, she played piano and loved the classics, Beethoven and Mozart. She loved the classical literary world as well and had acquired quite a collection in her home library. She was well-read and she took delight in sharing her literary insights and wit with all. She had a terrific ability to write which shined through in the letters she often wrote to loved ones. Martha worked at Lovin’s Fabrics for a time and enjoyed crocheting and embroidering. Her works were lovingly given as gifts, now cherished. Martha was physically strong and spent some time on the family farm caring for livestock. She was always quick to help others as she was able.

Martha visited the St. Cloud and SCSU libraries often, taking the metro bus for transportation as she loved and appreciated her independence. She was a glowing example to all who knew her as a person full of joy and gratitude for all she had and for every kind gesture she received.

She is survived by her mother Patricia; her siblings Paul, John (Karla), Peter (Nancy), Bill (Cheri), Mary Pat Saul (Roger), Theresa (Al Hagen), Michael (Susan), and by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Robert, and brother Richard.

In lieu of flowers please send memorials to Elevate, the Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota, or the National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota.