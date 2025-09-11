February 4, 1925 - September 6, 2025

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home loading...

A Funeral Mass for Martha (Rupp) Gaetz, 100, who passed away at home on September 6, 2025, will be celebrated on Monday, October 13 at 10:30am at St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in St. Cloud, Minnesota with Fr Steve Binsfeld presiding. Visitation will be in the upper church prior to the funeral mass from 8 - 10:30 am. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Martha was born February 4, 1925, to Florence (Campbell) and Otto Rupp. She was the 5th child of 9. A lifelong resident of St Cloud, Minnesota, Martha attended Holy Angels Grade School and graduated valedictorian of Cathedral High School class of 1943. Shortly after graduation she left for Washington DC where she spent the summer working at the FBI. Upon returning from this wartime assignment, Martha worked as an executive secretary for Sears, Roebuck and Co.

In 1947 Martha married Charles (Chuck) Gaetz of St. Cloud at Holy Angels church and together they raised 14 children including 11 sons and 3 daughters. Over the course of these parenting years, Martha became a pioneer in the childcare industry in Minnesota opening the first licensed nursery school in the state in 1965. After 35 years of being owner and operator of Gaetz Nursery School, as well as Gaetz Kiddie Kare, she retired. Martha soon took on a new challenge at Preferred Credit Inc. in St. Cloud where she worked in an administration support position, eventually retiring at age 95.

Martha became an active and successful participant in the Toastmistress Club in the 1970’s and 1980’s, where she competed at the state level; a campaign volunteer in the gubernatorial race in 1998; and a faithful volunteer for all her years at the church of St. Mary’s Cathedral working alongside her husband in various capacities. Martha enjoyed the challenge and creativity of writing poetry and became the Parish Poet of St. Mary’s Cathedral, with her poems often appearing in the church bulletin.

Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck Gaetz, her father and mother, Otto & Florence Rupp, and her siblings Lucille Herbertson, Herbert, Francis, Blanche Matthews and Sheila Saatzer.

She is survived by her 14 children, Gary (Patt) Gaetz, St. Cloud; John (Carol) Gaetz, Bonita Springs, FL; Steve (Carol) Gaetz, St Cloud; Mary Gaetz-Scholtz (Roman Scholtz), Davenport, Iowa; Tom (Julie) Gaetz, St Cloud; Mike (Michele) Gaetz, St Cloud; Rick (Rose) Gaetz, St. Joseph; Patti Gaetz Rud (Ron Rud), St. Paul; Tim Gaetz, (Eser Ozdeger) New Brighton; Charlie (June) Gaetz, Cape Coral, FL; Mark (Shelly) Gaetz, Lakeville; Peter (Dawn) Gaetz, Sunburg; Sheila (Jason) Goetz, Dayton; Matt (Beth) Gaetz, Bloomington. 44 grandchildren, 56 great grandchildren, and 2 great, great grandchildren (with several greats & another great, great on the way.) Her surviving sisters are Joannie McCusker, California, Carol Schmitt, Sartell and Bobbie Schmid, Avon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to The Sr. Madelon Roberge Scholarship Fund at Cathedral High School, (https://cathedralcrusaders.org). Sister Madelon was a lifelong mentor and spiritual inspiration to Martha. The fund has been established to assist young students that are pursuing a career in social work.