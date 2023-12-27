Marlyn M. Hempel, 88, Princeton

March 21, 1935 - December 25, 2023

A Gathering of Friends and Family will be on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton with a prayer service at 7:00 PM, for Marlyn M. Hempel, age 88 of Princeton, who passed away on December 25, 2023. Rev. John Foley will officiate.

Marlyn was born to Lester and Minnie (Korpela) Hempel on March 21, 1935, in Cokato Township. He graduated from Cokato High School in 1954. He was a lifelong owner and operator of Hempel Iron and Salvage, and he was a Maintenance Engineer at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis for 33 years before his retirement. His background was farming, working the family farm and then went on to being a butter maker and managing a creamery before working for HCMC.

He married Gloria Carlen on November 19, 1955, and from this union four children were born. They had first made their home on the Hempel farm in Cokato and then moved to live in the Annandale area. On February 11, 1994, Marlyn married Lauren Warmelin, and they made their home in St. Louis Park and then retired to Princeton on their hobby farm. He loved animals, big and small and cared for many at his Happy Horse Ranch.

He was someone who was very generous and always willing to help others. He loved kids and was a mentor to many. He will fondly be remembered by his conversations, storytelling, smile, and extreme kindness to all he came in contact with; no one remained a stranger if they met Marlyn.

Marlyn is survived by his loving wife, Lauren Hempel; children, Cindy (Kevin) Dircks, Shennon (Kim) Hempel, Jody (Kevin) Nyenhuis, and Cary Hempel; grandchildren, Brian (Shari) Dircks, Traci (Ryan) Berns, Aaron (Jessica) Hempel, Jordon (Nicole) Hempel, Walker (Alison) Nyenhuis, Autumn (Jacob) Grow, and Claire Nyenhuis; 12 great-grandchildren with number 13 due in March.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the MN Hooved Animal Rescue Foundation.