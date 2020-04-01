Marlyce A. Stainbrook, 89, St. Cloud

June 20, 1930 - March 28, 2020

Marlyce A. Stainbrook, 89, passed away peacefully at Country Manor on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She will be laid to rest at Assumption Cemetery on Tuesday, March 31st. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the current outbreak of the Covid 19 virus.

Marlyce was born on June 20, 1930 in Salem, South Dakota to Gottlieb (“Fuzzy”) and Catherine (Honrath) Wegener. She married Kenneth Stainbrook on June 15, 1953. They moved to St. Cloud where they raised their four children.

Marlyce was a wonderful stay at home wife and mother. She was an active member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church where she helped with funeral dinners, meals on wheels, and served as an election judge.

Marlyce enjoyed golf, playing bridge and traveling with her husband and friends through most of the United States and parts of Mexico. Her biggest love was her family. She enjoyed watching her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren’s activities (sports, concerts, dance recitals). She planned and organized many memorable family vacations.

She always answered the phone with a friendly “yes, hello” and was fond of telling stories often ending with “and that’s my story and I’m sticking to it”.

Left to cherish her memories are her four children: Scott (Renotta) Stainbrook, Cindy (Greg) Bluhm, Shelly (Patrick) Flynn and Bruce (Shiela) Stainbrook; ten grandchildren: Eric (Libby), Lisa (Kyle), Adam, Alicia (AJ), Daniel (Mary), Rachel, David, Maria, Ashley (Sam), Austin (Lexi); six great grandchildren: Sylvia, Grayson, Hadley, Sloane, Liam, and Edward; her twin sister Marlyn Merrill and her sister-in-law Pat Wegener.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ken, and her two brothers Leroy and Allen.

A heartfelt thank you to the nursing staff at Country Manor and St. Croix hospice for the loving care they provided our mother.