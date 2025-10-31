April 24, 1931 - October 29, 2025

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home loading...

Marlin Ray Vos, age 94, of Sartell passed away on October 29, 2025, at Quite Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta, MN.

A Memorial Service celebrating Marlin’s life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at First Methodist Church, Sartell, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Full military honors will be provided by VFW Post 428. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Marlin was born on April 24, 1931, in Willmar, MN to Jacob and Freda (Douma) Vos. He proudly served in the US Air Force from 1949-1954 and was a life member of the St. Cloud VFW Post 428 as well as a life member of the Waite Park American Legion Post 428. Marlin was married to Donna Rietmann on August 31, 1956, at the First United Methodist Church, St. Cloud, MN where he was also a long-time member and served on several committees. Throughout his life Marlin had many small businesses but was most proud of Vos Mower Service and Harley Davidson Inc. Marlin was an outdoorsman enjoying both hunting and fishing. He was competitive in sports particularly hockey and football (especially football where a play called “The Vos Special” was named in his honor). Marlin remained a huge fan of Minnesota sports teams and enjoyed watching his family play sports too.

Marlin is survived by his wife of 69 years, Donna Vos of Sartell; children, Deborah (Alan) Boyer of Milnor, ND, Sandra (Randy) Good of Chattanooga, TN, Richard “Rick” (Hilda) Vos of Foley; Sister, Phyllis Williams of Wilmar, MN; Brother, Kalmon Vos of Crystal, MN and special grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Marlin’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone at CentraCare Hospice and Quiet Oaks Hospice House for the wonderful care they all provided him.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.