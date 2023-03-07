Marlene Scepaniak, 88, Upsala

July 2, 1934 - March 5, 2023

Marlene Scepaniak, 88-year-old resident of Upsala, MN died March 5 at Upsala Senior Living.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 13, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Upsala with Father David Grundman officiating.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 12, from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Upsala and from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Monday at the church.

Burial will be at St. Hedwig’s Cemetery in Holdingford.