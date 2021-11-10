Marlene Mary Robertson, 83, Sartell

June 26, 1938 - November 5, 2021

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell, MN for Marlene Mary Robertson, age 83 of Sartell. She died at her home with her family at her side on Friday, November 5, 2021. The Reverend Ronald Weyrens will be the celebrant. Burial of the Urn will be at St. Francis Xavier Parish Cemetery in Sartell. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church gathering space. Services are with Daniel Funeral Home of Sartell.

Marlene was born on June 25, 1938 in St. Cloud, MN, the daughter of Benjamin and Theresa (Guggenberger) George. She attended catholic grade school and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1956. In October of 1960 she was united in marriage to Charles Gresser in Cold Spring, MN. They lived in Cold Spring, MN. After Charles died in 1967, she moved to St. Cloud, MN where she lived with her parents until February 13, 1968 when she was united in marriage to David Frederick Robertson in St. Cloud, MN.

She worked for a short time at DeZurik, where she met her husband of 53 years. She also worked for a day care center and later had her own day care for many years. They have lived in Sartell in their current home since 1987.

Marlene enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, crocheting, watching the kids, and going to the cabin. She was a member St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell.

In addition to her parents, her first husband Charles, and son Wayne, she was preceded in death by a brother Thomas.

She is survived by; her husband, David; her children, Bryan (Denise), Julie (Troy) Burklund, Mindie (P.J.) Allen, and Carrie (Joe) Skelton; one daughter-in-law Sarah Robertson; 12 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren; her brothers and sisters, Jerry (Ginny) George, Roger (Sandie) George, Richard George, Linda (Cliff) Sholtes, nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.