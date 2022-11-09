Marlene M. Hesch, 88, formerly of Waite Park and Sartell

February 13, 1934 - November 6, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022 at St. Michaels Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Marlene M. Hesch, age 88, formerly of Waite Park and Sartell, who passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at the Good Shephard Nursing home in Sauk Rapids. Reverend Laurn Virnig will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Waite Park.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Friday at the Church.

Marlene was born on February 13, 1934 in Springfield, Minnesota to Harvey and Bertha (Meine) Eickholt. She married Robert Wersal on September 22, 1955 in Springfield, Minnesota. Robert later passed away February 15, 1979. Marlene then married Anthony Hesch on August 9,1980 in Waite Park. Anthony passed away on April 1, 2018. She worked as a telephone operator, at the St. Cloud Times, Fingerhut and a was homemaker.

Marlene enjoyed play cards, camping, dancing, and visiting with others. Her greatest joy was the time spent with her family.

She is survived by her children, Lynn (Mary Lynn) Wersal of Cottage Grove, Rhonda (Tom) Kaiser of Rice, Lori Wersal of St. Cloud, Kevin (Laurie) Wersal of Kingman, AZ; grandsons, Keith, Nathan, Brian, Christopher, Michael, Robert, Dillon; five great-grandchildren; three stepchildren; two step granddaughters; one step greatgrandchild; extended family and friends

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Robert and Anthony; sister Geraldine Stechmann; and brother, Kenneth Eickholt.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of Good Shephard Nursing Home and St. Croix Hospice.