Marlene G. Eisenbraun, 73, Princeton

April 10, 1946 - June 23, 2019

Funeral Services will be held at 1 PM on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Princeton, MN, with visitation at noon for Marlene G. Eisenbraun who passed away at the University of Minnesota Hospital surrounded by family on Sunday, June 23. Family and friends will gather at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton, on Sunday, June 30 from 4-8 PM. A prayer service will be held at 7 PM at the funeral home. Pastor Mike Pancoast will officiate. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton.

Marlene was born to the late Oliver and Esther (Listerud) Elton in Onamia, MN, on April 10, 1946. Marlene’s first job was sweeping the floors after school for $0.25 per week and various waitress jobs in her late teens. She went on to work at Fingerhut for many years, retired from Westling Manufacturing after 20 years, and went on to work other odd jobs until fully retiring in 2008 to volunteer work.

Marlene enjoyed her church activities, volunteering at the Fairview Hospital, dancing, all types of music, playing the piano, guitar, and accordion all by ear, being a member of the church choir, helping with funeral lunches, playing cards and games, and most of all being with family. Christmas was her favorite holiday with baking and making candy for others the entire month of December and overloading every family member with gifts. This included boyfriends, girlfriends, and any other last-minute guests to ensure they felt included. Giving and doing for others was her greatest joy.

Marlene is survived by her daughters, Melanie Eisenbraun (Robert Anderson) of Zimmerman, Melissa (Ross) Burt of Grand Rapids, and Melinda (Michael) Harrington of Princeton; sisters, Gloria (Don) Black of Souix Falls, SD, and Bernice Whitney of Scottsdale, AZ; brothers, Harold “Sonny” (Sharon) Elton of Conrath, WI, and Stanley (Corinne) Elton of Princeton; seven grandchildren, Melaina Anderson, Makenna Anderson, Megan Eisenbraun, Mandi (Corey) Shoultz, Mariah Perich, Mickey (McKayla) Harrington, and Marlee (Erick) Frauendienst; five great-grandchildren, Aiden Burt, Caelyn Burt, Beau Shoultz, Atlas Shoultz, and Abel Peterson; and many other brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Esther Elton; daughter, Michelle Lynn Eisenbraun; sisters, Mavis Sjoquist and Virginia Marudas; in-laws, Ted and Helen Eisenbraun; and other loved ones.