Marlene F. Neu, 83, Cold Spring

December 14, 1939 - December 11, 2023

Marlene Neu was born on December 14th, 1939, and died peacefully on the morning of December 11th, 2023. She was born to Clarence and Rosella Nistler and had six siblings. On August 4th, 1962, Marlene and Eldred “Bud” Neu were wedded and had four children. They lived their life together on the farm outside of Richmond until 2003, when Bud passed away.

Marlene relocated to Cold Spring, Minnesota, and continued working at the Cold Spring Bakery for several years. Marlene was a devout Catholic and was generous with her time. After Bud passed, she continued to sponsor multiple children and families in other countries. After retiring, Marlene moved closer to family in Alexandria, Minnesota, where she lived out the rest of the years.

Marlene was a great mother and an even better grandmother. She was a loving and gracious woman who set an exceptional standard for her family. She has now been reunited with the Lord and her husband in her well-deserved seat in heaven, watching over us.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bud Neu; parents, Clarence, and Rosella Nistler; brother, Gary Nistler; in-laws, Ben and Mary Neu; brothers-in-law, William Palbicki and Joseph LaFrance; sisters-in-law, Anita Nistler and Candi Nistler.

She is survived by her four children Bill (Ruth) Neu & 5 children, Bob (Tess) Neu, Jackie (Mike) Corcoran & 2 children, and Brian (Tanya) Neu; siblings, Carol Nistler, Roger Nistler & 1 child, Barbara Jean LaFrance & 2 children, Marietta (Dewey) Hassig & 3 children, and Vernon Nistler & 2 children.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, St. Nicholas, MN. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

The visitation will be from 9:00-10:45 a.m., Tuesday at the church.