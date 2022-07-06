Marlene Anderson, 88, Foley

November 8, 1933 - July 2, 2022

Marlene Anderson, age 88 of Foley, passed away July 2, 2022 at Select Senior Living in Coon Rapids. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Ronneby. Rev. Barb Peterson will officiate and visitation will be from 10 to 11:00 AM at the church on Saturday. Burial will be at Bethany Lutheran Cemetery, Menahga, Minnesota. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Marlene Anderson was born November 8, 1933 in Park Rapids, Minnesota to Henry and Ethel (Stanley) DeMaris. She graduated from Park Rapids High School and grew up on a farm in the Osage area. She married Orlin Anderson on August 15, 1954 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Menahga. The couple lived in Menahga, Osseo and Foley. Together, Orlin and Marlene owned and operated the Ronneby Bar for several years. She was also the Mayor of Ronneby for 2 years. Marlene enjoyed Polka Dancing, was an accomplished bowler, winning many trophies and played softball well in to her 50's. She loved to travel with her lady friends.

She is survived by her son and daughters: Donald (Laurie), Albertville; Judy (Dale) Peterson, Menahga; Cindy (Thomas) Cook, Maple Lake; Vicki (Kevin) Brenny, Cedar; son in law, Jerry Stone, Clearwater, FL.; daughter in law, Denise Anderson of Pottsborro, TX, 2 sisters, Joyce Bruhn and Janice Hensel, 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Orlin, June 13, 2016; daughter, Jacqueline Stone, April 10, 2018; son, Daniel, September 18, 2020 as well as 9 brothers and 4 sisters.