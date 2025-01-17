Marlene Allis Durand, 90, Albany

January 23, 1934 - January 16, 2025

Marlene Durand, age 90, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2025, surrounded by her loved ones at her bedside in Albany. The service for Marlene will be private.

Marlene was born on January 23, 1934, in St. Paul, and spent her adult life in White Bear Lake. She was a hard worker and had a full life of jobs including a dental office, bingo hall, EcoLab, North Oaks Country Club, and NCR Compton. Marlene loved to get out and do things including hunting, fishing, traveling, and visiting with her friends and family.

Survived by her one son, Fred (Gayle) Durand, grandchildren, Danica Durand and Drake (Kaylee) Durand, and great-granddaughter, Tatum.

Preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Marguerite Lacho, and brother Donald (Mary) Lacho.

Thank you to all who have given her special love and attention while at Mother of Mercy. Her smile and happy greeting will be missed.