Mental Health Issues Complicate St. Cloud Stabbing Case

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man who is accused of stabbing another man was found mentally incompetent to face the charge earlier this fall. A review hearing for 28-year-old Markus Lewis is scheduled for late March.

Lewis is accused of stabbing another man at a north St. Cloud apartment in June.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, the victim woke up to Lewis stabbing him multiple times with a steak knife. Court records show Lewis was living at the apartment with a woman when the victim moved in with her and their infant son.

The complaint alleges that Lewis told police that he stabbed the victim seven times with a steak knife and that he didn't want to kill the man but wanted to cause him pain.

The victim was treated at the hospital for stab wounds to his arm, shoulder, torso, and side of his head.

Lewis is charged with one count of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. The case against him is on hold until he can be restored to competency.

