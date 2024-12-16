Mark “Motor” Haffley, 69, Richmond

April 1, 1955 - December 10, 2024

Mark “Motor” Haffley, age 69, died on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at his home. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday December 21 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. for family and friends at Corky’s Bar in Richmond.

Mark was born on April 1, 1955, in St. Cloud, MN to Cletus “Kipe” Haffley and Yvonne (Oster) Haffley. He was passionate about cars from racetrack cars to antique cars. Mark worked several years as a mechanic. He was very creative and had a talent for building things from display cabinets to patios. Mark enjoyed hunting and fishing on the Chain of Lakes. He enjoyed spending time with friends.

Mark is survived by his sister, Ann (John) Pearson; nephews, Daniel and Scott.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his significant other, Kristi Sha.