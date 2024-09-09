Mark M. Kleckner, 72, Zimmerman

September 7, 1951 - September 4, 2024

Mark M. Kleckner, age 72 of Zimmerman, MN, passed away on September 4, 2024, at his home. Memorial Services will be at 3:00 PM on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Mark Maurice Kleckner was born to Maurice and Leona (Pattyn) Kleckner on September 7, 1951, in Osage, IA. He was the first born of six children. Mark graduated from Saint Ansgar High school in 1969 and married Deborah Huebner the same year. Together they had four children. Mark started his working career at White Materials Handling on the production line and was quickly recognized for his potential. He was promoted to supervisor and later sales. Mark became part-owner of the company and after selling his share pursued a career in real estate and land development. He was a dedicated, hardworking, successful, and well-known realtor for many years, building lasting relationships and friendships with many in his community. Mark’s love and knowledge of guns led him to a fulfilling position at the Cabela's Gun Library during his later years. He enjoyed his work but his real passion was his love for the outdoors, adventure, and travel. Mark was an avid fisherman and hunter, and his home was adorned with the heads and hides from his African safaris, trophy fish from his countless fishing expeditions, and photos of his many hunting trips, including to Alaska. He explored the ocean, making dozens of dives in Mexico, working toward becoming a master diver. Mark was an avid gun enthusiast, trap shooter, and a long-time member of the Minnesota Sportsman's Club, where he earned numerous trophies for his shooting skills. He enjoyed riding the trails on his snowmobiles and ATVs, skiing the mountains of Colorado and the hills of northern Minnesota, and venturing on the open roads on his motorcycle.

Mark loved his mother, father, and brothers and sisters tremendously. Though he was busy man and did not live close to them, he made it a priority to visit them and invite them to visit as often as possible. Pool parties during the summer were always enjoyed at Mark’s home! Mark loved his children and grandchildren dearly and cherished the times they came to visit or he visited them in Tennessee, Florida, and Nevada. Mark also had many dear friends that shared his adventures with, making memory's that he carried with him all of his life.

Mark is survived by his children, Matt Kleckner of Princeton, Luke (Mimi) Kleckner of Las Vegas, NV, Christina (Michael) Hultman of Dubuque, IA and John Kleckner of Zimmerman; his beloved granddaughters, Elaina and Leona Hultman, Natasha and Ashton Kleckner, and Madolynn Ayers; his siblings, Nancy (Tom) Schrag of Anoka, Steve (Janet) Kleckner of Zimmerman, Marybeth Kleckner of Mountain View, AR, Pat Kleckner of Saint Ansgar, IA, and Sally (Bob) Hertel of Northwood, IA; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Maurice and Leona Kleckner; and his brother, Ernest Kleckner.