Mark J. Frantesl, 67, St. Cloud

March 14, 1955 – April 19, 2022

Mark Joseph Frantesl, age 67, St. Cloud, MN, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at his home in St. Cloud.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Mark was born March 14, 1955 in Mahnomen, MN to Anton and Anastasia “Anna” (Pokorny) Frantesl. He graduated from St. Cloud Apollo High School in 1973. Following graduation Mark joined the United States Marine Corps serving in Okinawa, Japan. After being discharged from the Marine Corps he went to St. Cloud Technical Community College where he completed the Waste Water Management program. On March 5, 1977 Mark married Kathryn “Kathy” Rohling in St. Cloud, MN. In 1977 he became a corrections officer at the St. Cloud Correctional Facility where he worked until his retirement in 2010. Mark was devoted to and adored his wife Kathy.

Mark enjoyed being outdoors. He loved raising animals, including horses, llamas, red deer, goats and pheasants. Mark also loved trees -- planting them, moving them and cutting them. He was very social, outgoing and generous and enjoyed meeting and talking to people.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy Frantesl of St. Cloud, MN; sons, Matthew (Billie) Frantesl of Owatonna, MN; Luke (Brie) Frantesl of St. Cloud, MN; and Adam Frantesl of St. Cloud, MN; siblings, Barbara (LeRoy) Jonas, Matt (Cheryl) Frantesl, John (Barbie) Frantesl, David (Diane) Frantesl, and Mike (Candy) Frantesl; and two grandchildren, Wyatt and William Frantesl.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters, Mary Ann Desrocher and Helen Connors.