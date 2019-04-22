Mark I. Tiemann, 84, Roseville

May 15, 1934 - April 17, 2019

Beloved Mark I. Tiemann, 84, died peacefully at home in Roseville on April 17, 2019. An antique car aficionado, a concertina player, and traveler, Mark loved to socialize, listen to old time music, and go to car shows.

Born on May 15, 1934, to Frederick and Anna (Salzbrunn) Tiemann in Little Falls, Minnesota, he grew up in Royalton, graduated from Central High School in St. Paul, and lived in Roseville for many years.

Sadly missed by sister-in-law Madonna Tiemann; nieces and nephew Barbara Clark, Frederick (Soledad) Tiemann, Rebecca (Ronald) Bozak, Caroline (William) Nolan, and many great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, brother Lyle Tiemann, infant sister, and nephew Gregg Tiemann.

Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Visitation one hour prior at 10 a.m. at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.