Mark E. Stein, 64, South Haven

December 28, 1956 - May 29, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater for Mark E. Stein, age 64, of South Haven who passed peacefully at his home, with family by his side, on Saturday, May 29, 2021 after his battle with cancer. Reverend Dennis Backer will officiate. Burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater and one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

Mark was born on December 28, 1956 in St. Cloud to Gilbert and Lorraine (Orth) Stein. He married DuWan Lindenfelser on November 17, 1984 in St. Cloud. Mark worked for the Metro Bus for over 30 years in St. Cloud. He was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church.

Mark enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, camping, and sharing stories.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, DuWan of South Haven; children, Mitchell (Sabrina) of Clearwater, Rachel (Josh) Nelson of Clearwater, Megan (Austin) Anderson of Rochester; granddaughter Freya Nelson; siblings, Marilyn (Dave) Stavrum, Anita (Ron) Gaebel, Ronald (Cindy), Kevin (Karla Sommers); and many nieces and nephews.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Keith Stein.